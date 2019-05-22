

There are mixed reactions to Saint John council's decision to get tough with American Iron and Metal (AIM).

The city wants the province to crack down on the company after numerous noise and environmental complaints from residents, but the company also has supporters who don't like the city's new approach.

Noise, even explosions, coming from the west-side metal recycler have made AIM, a target for criticism from residents – and from city hall.

With the company's operating license up for renewal next month, city council wants the provincial government to take a harder line with AIM.

“What we're simply asking the company to do, is to meet the requirements of their approval to operate that's been in place for four years,” said Saint John Mayor Don Darling. “Look, people are going to spin this, and make this an anti-industry message, it absolutely isn't.”

Waterfront workers say, the city's new approach is anti-industry and will force the company out of the region.

“The payroll here is pretty near two million dollars a month,” said Owen Boyle of the International Longshoremen’s Association.

“I don't think he cares where it moves to, but it won't move to the industrial park,” Boyle said. “It will move from Saint John to somewhere else and we'll lose it altogether.”

Last year, the provincial government temporarily shut down the company, demanding improvements at the site, but the debate over the future of AIM, in some ways, represents competing views of Saint John.

Some, in the business community, say heavy industry has always been part of the landscape.

“In back of me here, I've got the pulp mill, and I listen to that at 10:30 or 11 o'clock at night,” says Blaine Harris of the West Saint John Business Association. “There's crashing and banging of the train cars taking the wood chips out, but it's business. People are working. That's money coming into the city.”

Residents like Gary MacDonald applaud the city's tougher approach with AIM.

“It's in the wrong spot,” he said. “How do we correct that remains to be seen.”

He says it reflects changing attitudes about jobs and job creation.

“If we're going to retain and attract young people to our province and to our city in particular, millennials are looking for quality of life,” said MacDonald, who’s with a residents group called Livable Saint John.

The New Brunswick government will have to decide if the company's license should be renewed, for how long, and if stricter conditions need to be applied to the site.

