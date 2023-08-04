Saint John gears up for busy long weekend with pair of festivals
Saint John is the place to be in New Brunswick for the long weekend.
The port city has a number of events taking place headlined by a pair of festivals taking place next door to each other; the Area 506 Festival and the International Culture Fest.
“This is what we’d consider to be the crown jewel of the whole plan,” says Area 506 founder Ray Garcewood on the music festival. “We’ve had the container village open since late May, Boxcar Country Festival was a great success, and I think the buzz around the city right now is electric.”
“This is our largest project each year,” says Lorne Daltrop, the director of the International Culture Fest. “It’ll be a great experience, bring your family bring your friends, come down and see what we are all about. It will be an experience you will not forget.”
The Area 506 Festival has become a staple in Saint John, with headliners this year including the Sheepdogs, Billy Talent and Metric. The music festivities run from August 4 to 6 with tickets available on Area 506’s website.
The International Culture Fest, now in its fifth rendition, takes place next door to the music festival, leading to the closure of Water Street for Saturday and Sunday.
“It has become one of the largest multicultural festivals in New Brunswick,” Daltrop says. “We have international street food vendors, craft vendors, and a cultural village made up of 17 different ethno-cultural communities here in Saint John.”
The festivals work in partnership, with performers from the culture fest using the stage inside the container village throughout the weekend.
“We had 5,000 people last year on our own for our festival,” Daltrop notes. “And they are going for 4,000 people a night so between the two festivals we are hoping we can attract a lot of people into uptown Saint John.”
“Music, culture and food, that’s what we have always stood for since we began,” Gracewood says. “Working with a great group that also brings in a whole breath of fresh air and we can close down Water Street and really focus on that culture activation.”
Maria Negreira and Amelia Desilets were both born in Saint John but now reside on the west coast. Being back in the city for a busy weekend is exciting times.
“This is the first time being here seeing all of [the container village] even happening down here,” Negreira says. “It’s kind of amazing to see how much uptown Saint John has grown over the last few years.”
“It’s really good,” says Desilets.” I like it here.”
Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon notes how busy the city was the weekend prior with the Boxcar Country Music Festival taking place. She is looking forward to even more action and invites everyone to join the fun.
“We’ve got, really, the best restaurant cluster I would say in the province,” Mayor Reardon gleams. “We have a great entertainment sector here so I think there is lots to do. I say everyone come down to Saint John and stay for the weekend and really get to know us and have a good time.”
The City of Saint John will hold a fireworks display Monday night, weather permitting, to commemorate New Brunswick Day. The display is a makeup for the display that was suppose to light up the night’s sky on Canada Day but was cancelled due to fog.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
9 Canadians among hundreds ill at Scout event as heatwave hits South Korea
Hundreds of attendees, including nine Canadians, at the 25th World Scout Jamboree in South Korea have fallen ill as the country experiences an extended heat wave.
Health Canada approves 1st RSV vaccine for adults age 60 and over
Health Canada has approved the first vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for adults age 60 and over.
'It happens so regularly': New study argues for lowering the age of breast cancer screening in Canada
Breast cancer screening for women age 50 and older in Canada is widely accepted but a new study shows there is a higher chance of survival for women who live in a community where the screening age is lowered to 40.
Researchers call for storm-resistant measures in provincial building codes
As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.
Kremlin critic Navalny convicted of extremism and sentenced to 19 years in prison
A Russian court convicted imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on charges of extremism and sentenced him to 19 years in prison on Friday. Navalny is already serving a nine-year term on a variety of charges that he says were politically motivated.
Mark Margolis, 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul' actor, dead at 83
Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on 'Breaking Bad' and 'Better Call Saul,' has died.
Nagorno-Karabakh: Canada says Armenians face 'deteriorating humanitarian situation'
The Canadian government is again blaming Azerbaijan for escalating tensions in its Nagorno-Karabakh region, saying it is concerned about the 'deteriorating humanitarian situation' for Armenians living in that region.
Movie weapons supervisor waives right to preliminary hearing in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
The woman who was overseeing the use of weapons on the movie set where Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer agreed Friday to forgo a preliminary hearing that would have provided court testimony from dozens of people, including eyewitnesses to the shooting.
How being a 'grey rock' can protect you against narcissists
If you have that person in your life who drags you into their unending drama, games or conflicts, there may be an answer. Become a 'grey rock.'
Toronto
-
Video shows stolen truck slamming into stopped traffic at Brampton intersection
New video has surfaced showing a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton that police say was caused by the driver of a stolen pickup truck.
-
Boy impaled by scooter in Scarborough taken to hospital
Toronto police say a boy was impaled after falling off his scooter in Scarborough’s Malvern area on Friday afternoon.
-
Violent car theft in Caledon caught on video as police seek suspect
Police have released a video showing a violent car theft in Caledon last May involving a suspect wanted for several similar incidents in Peel Region.
Calgary
-
String of break-ins puts Inglewood businesses on edge
Six break-ins and a daytime robbery have businesses in Inglewood scratching their heads -- and beefing up security.
-
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Foothills County area
A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for the foothills by Environment Canada late Friday afternoon.
-
Boat stolen from Calgary home could be lake-bound, police warn
Calgary police are asking the public for help locating a boat stolen from a home in Bowness earlier this week.
Montreal
-
Montreal General Hospital wants rape kit protocol changed after woman's ordeal
The Montreal General Hospital is calling for a revision of the city-wide protocol used to treat sexual assault victims following reports of a French-speaking woman's struggle to obtain a rape kit.
-
After serious collision in Italy, woman stuck on surgery wait list in Montreal
A family vacation in the Italian countryside quickly turned into a nightmare for Maggie Dunphy after she crashed her rented Vespa in the middle of the road and shattered several bones. The Montreal resident says her nightmare was made worse, however, by Quebec's health-care system after returning home to get proper treatment.
-
New Montreal summer camp helps Ukrainian refugee children integrate in Quebec
A free, new summer camp is aiming to help Ukrainian refugee children and their families settle in Montreal.
Edmonton
-
Alberta's moratorium on renewable energy projects 'large mistake': national advocate
The Alberta government faced criticism Friday for its decision to pause renewable energy projects in the province for six months.
-
Body found in burning vehicle Friday morning, police seeking security footage
A body was found in a burning vehicle in northeast Edmonton in the early hours Friday.
-
Machete attacks in northeast Edmonton lead to attempted murder, aggravated assault charges for B.C. man
A B.C. man faces an attempted murder charge among others following a violent machete attack on multiple people overnight Monday in northeast Edmonton.
Northern Ontario
-
American man fined $45K for altering shoreline on Georgian Bay property
Making unauthorized changes to the shoreline of a waterfront property in northern Ontario has cost another man thousands of dollars in fines.
-
Sudbury woman wins human rights battle, province must rewrite rules for guide dog benefits
The Ontario Human Rights Tribunal has ruled in favour of a Sudbury woman who was denied guide dog benefit funding because her pup didn’t meet the province’s training criteria.
-
Long weekend brings drop in gas prices, but little change in northern Ont.
The start of the long weekend has brought an atypical decrease in gas prices in Ontario – but not in much of the north.
London
-
London, Ont. business owner speaks out after security cameras capture suspicious behaviour
Joe O’Neil operates his family funeral home in London's downtown core, and his business is a frequent victim of theft and property damage. Yet one incident, where no crime was committed, has left him shaking his head.
-
'Thousands' of fish found dead in Ausable River near Port Franks, Ont.
The overwhelming numbers of dead fish that Jennifer Powell encountered as she paddled up the Ausable River this week absolutely shocked her.
-
London, Ont. man sentenced for role in Grant Norton homicide case
Grant Norton was friends with Joseph Hodgkin, 52, for a long time. However in the middle of the night on July 7, 2020, an intoxicated Hodgkin was called to a woman's home in the area of Adelaide and Ada streets area requesting help.
Winnipeg
-
Ukrainian woman in Manitoba claiming former employer has failed to pay her all owed wages
A Ukrainian woman living in Winnipeg is speaking out saying her former employer has failed to pay her and several other Ukrainian employees.
-
Officials reminding people to be safe on the roads this August long weekend
The August long weekend is upon us and in Manitoba, it's another chance for people to head up to the lake or cabin and enjoy what summer has to offer.
-
Local businesses reap benefits of world sporting event
Winnipeg is proving to the biggest winner of the World Police and Fire Games.
Ottawa
-
Mayor Sutcliffe meets with Alstom officials as O-Train shutdown continues into a third weekend
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe met with officials from Alstom on Friday, as work continued to reposition the restraining rails on the light-rail transit system with the goal to resume O-Train service on Aug. 14.
-
Cleanup underway after tornado hits Ottawa's south end
The cleanup is underway in Ottawa's south end after a tornado ripped through the area Thursday evening, damaging homes, properties and trees.
-
Chief William Commanda Bridge opens over the Ottawa River
The Chief William Commanda Bridge is now open for cyclists, runners and walkers, providing a new link connecting Ottawa and Gatineau.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon house fire sparked by 'careless disposal' of barbecue ashes
A summer barbecue ended in flames for a Saskatoon family.
-
Sask. woman struggles with warranty woes as SUV problems pile up
Julie Windsor says her 2015 Nissan Rogue has caused her nothing but problems ever since she bought it last October.
-
Saskatoon surgical robot marks 200 surgeries
The surgical robot at Saskatoon’s St. Paul’s Hospital has completed over 200 surgeries since last September.
Vancouver
-
'She's part of Rebecca': Grieving B.C. family reunited with dog that ran away after fatal crash
The grieving family of a 22-year-old woman killed in a crash on the Coquihalla Highway this week has been reunited with the victim's dog, who ran away from the collision scene.
-
Man sold 'large amount' of drugs out of RV at B.C. music festival, police allege
Police are recommending charges against a 45-year-old Vancouver man accused of dealing a "large amount" of drugs at the Shambhala Music Festival last month.
-
'We scrounge for that money': Victoria family struggling to afford parking in low-income building
A family living in low-income housing in Victoria, B.C., says they're struggling to afford their $400 monthly parking fees, which amount to one-third of their rent.
Regina
-
'We’re nudists, not nuts': Sask. naturalist club celebrates 50 years
A naturalist club in Saskatchewan is celebrating 50 years of offering an 'oasis' for those interested in living a nudist lifestyle.
-
'Never going to be another': Buffy Sainte-Marie steps away from live performances
An icon, a trailblazer, a hometown hero — there are a lot of ways to describe Buffy Sainte Marie.
-
Riders forced to mix up Canadian ratio due to injuries on offence
Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver, Brayden Lenius, will be out again this week after only returning for one game following a lacerated kidney in pre-season.
Vancouver Island
-
'We scrounge for that money': Victoria family struggling to afford parking in low-income building
A family living in low-income housing in Victoria, B.C., says they're struggling to afford their $400 monthly parking fees, which amount to one-third of their rent.
-
Wildfire impact on B.C. tourism varies by region – and by visibility of flames
British Columbia's record wildfire season has affected travel bookings in some areas, but other regions have seen continued tourism demand despite their proximity to active blazes.
-
Researcher warns against federal intervention in B.C. port dispute
A labour researcher says he hopes the federal government doesn't rush to intervene in British Columbia's port dispute, even if union members reject a tentative deal with employers today.