Saint John girl, 13, missing: RCMP

Police in New Brunswick are asking the public for help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl from Saint John.

Officers at the St. Stephen RCMP received a report on Saturday of a missing child who disappeared earlier that day.

The child, Alexis Middleton, was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday at a residence on Milltown Boulevard in St. Stephen. While police say they have followed up on several leads, efforts to locate Middleton have so far been unsuccessful.

Police say Middleton is roughly five-foot-three and weighs around 130 pounds. She has short dark-coloured hair and brown eyes. Middleton was last seen wearing a blue hat, black tank top and black leggings.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about Middleton’s whereabouts to contact the St. Stephen RCMP at 506-466-7030.