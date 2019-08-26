

CTV Atlantic





There's an old saying that every dog has its day, and it just so happens that Monday was that day.

To celebrate International Dog Day, Saint Johners took to the streets to celebrate the bond between man and man's best friend.

Dozens of canine companions congregated in King's Square for the first ever "Paw Party," an event hosted by Uptown Saint John.

"They're just another part of the family," said dog owner Stephen McEachearn, who brought a new family addition to the event. "We just got him two weeks ago. He's a rescue from Hearts of the North. They rescue dogs out of Georgia from kill shelters."

Kevin Guthrie's dog Odin is also a rescue. The 11-month-old shepherd, Rottweiler and Labrador mix was adopted from the SPCA and is an energetic and affectionate dog.

"He'll actually sometimes look for me to pick him up and hold him. He'll put his head on my shoulder if you can believe that," Guthrie said.

Saint John SPCA shelter manager Joan Richardson says events like these are good socializing opportunities for your pet.

"It's not just other people and other dogs but it's just getting out, right?" said Richardson. "So, you hopefully reduce that fear of loud noises and cars and things like that."

The highlight of the event was a dog parade in the uptown where dogs of all shapes and sizes strutted their stuff from King's Square down King Street.

"It's a pretty great way to celebrate international dog day," said parade marshal David Hickey. "(It's a) pretty lighthearted event. Lots of people are out and it's a great way to bring the community together and celebrate dogs."

Some dog owners say it appears the city is becoming increasingly more dog-friendly.

"A lot of the buildings uptown and a lot of the restaurants and retail places have become dog-friendly now and display a dog friendly sticker in their windows," said Adam Brittain of Uptown Saint John. "If that's the case you can take your dog right in and go and shop with your dog."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall.