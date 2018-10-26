

Deer have been an issue in the suburbs for years. Lately, the deer and the issues they bring with them have been moving into Maritime cities as well.

Saint John is the latest to go looking solutions to an apparent over-population of deer and the answer may eventually be the same as in some out-lying areas:allowing bow hunters to reduce the herd.

Not long ago, seeing deer would have been a novelty in some parts of Saint John. Today, it's an everyday occurrence, especially in the Millidgeville and Milford neighbourhoods.

“Probably doubled or tripled the number of deer we've seen in the past five years,” said Saint John resident Kevin Hilchie. “I'm out walking every day and they just seem to be around everywhere.”

The deer don't even flinch anymore, when vehicles pass by.

“You know there's been a lot of near misses and a lot of car accidents out here,” said Saint John Coun. John MacKenzie. “People getting hurt and damage to vehicles. It's not good.”

In response to mounting complaints, and increasing concern about the spread of Lyme disease, the city is asking residents to fill out an on-line survey, to gauge community appetite for action.

“It's time to take a look at whether those that are complaining represent the majority of people,” said Emilie Murphy, the survey designer.

The same approach was taken a few years ago by communities in the Saint John suburbs.

"I think it was like 93 per cent wanted something done ASAP,” said Bob Doucet of the Kennebecasis Valley Deer Committee. “And it was the concern of too many deer, Lyme disease and everything else.”

That led to a controlled bow hunt in the Kennebecasis Valley to reduce deer numbers.

“So we approached DNR and that was the option, and it's worked out well I think,” said Doucet. “I mean it has only taken one hundred but at least that one hundred less running out in from of cars or stomping around with ticks on them.”

In the city, some councillors concede a bow hunt would bring backlash.

“For me, I'll take some backlash because we may be bow-hunting deer, but on the other side of it, it's a health issue,” MacKenzie said. “It's causing people a lot of concerns over vehicular accidents and just quality of life.”

Survey responses will be accepted over the next two weeks, and then it's up to council to decide how far the city is willing to go to keep a lid on the deer population.

