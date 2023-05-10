Saint John man, 46, facing child pornography charges
A 46-year-old man is facing child pornography charges following a police investigation in Saint John, N.B.
The New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit began investigating after receiving information from the force’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.
Police executed a search warrant at a home in Saint John in connection with their investigation on Sept. 28, 2022.
Police say they seized a number of electronic devices during their search.
A 46-year-old man was arrested at the scene.
Jared Eatmon was charged with possession of child pornography and making available child pornography on March 1.
He appeared in Saint John provincial court on March 14 and plead not guilty to both charges.
He was released on conditions.
Eatmon is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 17.
Police say their investigation is ongoing.
