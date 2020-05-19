HALIFAX -- A 45-year-old man was arrested after a stabbing in Saint John, N.B. on Sunday.

Saint John Police say they responded to a stabbing on Pitt Street in Saint John’s South End, just after 1:30 p.m. on May 17.

A 52-year-old man was taken to Saint John Regional Hospital and his wounds were treated. He has since been released from hospital.

A 45-year-old man was arrested after running from the scene and was taken into custody. He is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

There is no word yet on specific charges as police continue to investigate.