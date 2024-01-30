ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Saint John man arrested for impaired driving after hitting snow plow, fleeing scene of crash

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image.
    The Saint Police Force arrested a 19-year-old man for impaired driving after he allegedly collided with a plow truck and fled the scene.

    At about 7:45 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a Dodge Caravan that was “driving erratically” and collided with a plow truck at the intersection of Coburg and Carleton streets in Saint John, N.B., according to a news release.

    “The original caller continued to follow the suspect vehicle that nearly collided with a responding police car,” the release says.

    The vehicle was eventually blocked by a loader near Tin Can Beach, police say.

    The 19-year-old was arrested and police seized the vehicle.

    The police ask anyone with video surveillance footage or information related to the incident to contact 1-506-648-3333.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

