Saint John man arrested for impaired driving after hitting snow plow, fleeing scene of crash: police
The Saint Police Force arrested a 19-year-old man for impaired driving after he allegedly collided with a plow truck and fled the scene.
At about 7:45 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a Dodge Caravan that was “driving erratically” and collided with a plow truck at the intersection of Coburg and Carleton streets in Saint John, N.B., according to a news release.
“The original caller continued to follow the suspect vehicle that nearly collided with a responding police car,” the release says.
The vehicle was eventually blocked by a loader near Tin Can Beach, police say.
The 19-year-old was arrested and police seized the vehicle.
The police ask anyone with video surveillance footage or information related to the incident to call 1-506-648-3333.
