ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Saint John man arrested for impaired driving after hitting snow plow, fleeing scene of crash: police

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image.
    Share

    The Saint Police Force arrested a 19-year-old man for impaired driving after he allegedly collided with a plow truck and fled the scene.

    At about 7:45 p.m. on Monday, police received a report of a Dodge Caravan that was “driving erratically” and collided with a plow truck at the intersection of Coburg and Carleton streets in Saint John, N.B., according to a news release.

    “The original caller continued to follow the suspect vehicle that nearly collided with a responding police car,” the release says.

    The vehicle was eventually blocked by a loader near Tin Can Beach, police say.

    The 19-year-old was arrested and police seized the vehicle.

    The police ask anyone with video surveillance footage or information related to the incident to call 1-506-648-3333.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning

    All five hockey players facing charges in connection with an alleged group sexual assault in 2018 are identified, Canada is not expected to get any new medals from the 2022 Olympics after a Russian skater was disqualified in a doping case and an explorer claims to have possibly found the plane wreckage of one of the world's most famous pilots. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News