HALIFAX -- A 27-year-old Saint John, N.B. man is facing three charges, including assaulting a peace officer, following a series of incidents between Grand Bay-Westfield and Saint John, N.B. on Monday.

Police say at approximately 11:10 a.m. on Sept. 20, Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP stopped a suspected suspended driver on Highway 1 near Prince of Wales.

According to the RCMP, police observed a firearm inside the vehicle. The driver fled the scene in the vehicle, narrowly missing nearby police officers. The vehicle was last seen driving the wrong way on Highway 1, before exiting onto an off-road trail approximately five kilometres from the original stop location.

Police say Saint John Police Force took over the search, as the vehicle was last seen in their jurisdiction. A perimeter was established and the vehicle was located abandoned in a nearby wooded area. The man emerged from the woods nearby and surrendered to members of the Saint John Police Force and RCMP without incident. He was then transferred to RCMP custody.

Calvin Burns-Smith, 27, of Saint John, appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Tuesday and was charged with flight from police, assaulting a peace officer, and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

Burns-Smith was remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.