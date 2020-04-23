SAINT JOHN -- A Saint John man has created a new initiative to help seniors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mikel Lester has spent much of his time during the pandemic coming up with ways to help the most vulnerable.

“I did notice when I was doing some shopping, seniors kind of being out, and that was a little troubling to me, being that they’re a demographic at high risk,” says Lester.

With his own grandparents in mind, the 23-year-old decided to create a Facebook group to help seniors get their groceries -- an initiative he called Adopt A Grandparent.

Anyone who needs a grocery run is encouraged to post on the discussion board.

“Maybe tell us your story, what essentials you would need at this time, and what part of the city you’re in,” says Lester.

“Then a volunteer from that certain part of the city would see the post and say, 'Well I could help you out, I could do that today.’”

In a matter of weeks, the Facebook group amassed over 70 volunteers.

“I watched him in there, rally these young people, and it was nothing short of amazing to me,” says Saint John resident Pamela Ross.

Faced with vocal chord paralysis and other challenges during the pandemic, Ross decided to reach out for help.

“I didn't think for one minute that he would go at 7:30 last night and retrieve my groceries,” says Ross.

“My doorbell rang about an hour later. He's back, many feet from my entrance, with all my groceries on my step. I was moved to tears, I really was.”

The recent University of New Brunswick graduate says the group has the capacity to deliver in the New Brunswick communities of Saint John, Rothesay, Kenebecasis Valley and Grand Bay-Westfield. He hopes other communities in the province will now do the same.

“I really do believe, if groups like this could respond all over New Brunswick, that'd be fantastic,” says Lester.

“Especially considering how well we're doing so far. It'd be great if we could keep going and push until the end to make sure anyone at risk is staying home.”

Lester is not just helping seniors, the group is also lending a hand to essential workers who need it.

“He really hit it out of the park in my view,” says Ross.