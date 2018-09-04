

CTV Atlantic





A fatal crash in Lower Greenwich, N.B., has claimed the life of a 19-year-old Saint John man.

Southeast District RCMP say the crash occurred Sunday morning just before 6:30 on Route 102.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver of a southbound car lost control, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and strike a culvert,” police said in a news release. “The 19-year-old driver was ejected from the vehicle. He was alone in the car and was not wearing a seatbelt.”



The man was taken to hospital and died Monday as a result of his injuries.

The Mounties are investigating the cause of the crash.