    • Saint John man dies suddenly after gunshot injuries: police

    Saint John Police Force

    A man has suddenly died after sustaining gunshot wounds on Pleasant Street in Saint John, N.B.

    Police responded to a 911 call around 8:22 p.m. on Saturday that a 51-year-old man “sustained gunshot injuries” at a residence in the 500-block of Pleasant Street, according to a press release from the Saint John Police Force.

    When police arrived, they say they found the man dead in the home.

    Police say they will conduct an autopsy to determine the “cause and manner of death.”

    The Saint John Police Force asks anyone who has information related to the investigation to call 1-506-648-3333.

