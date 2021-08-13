HALIFAX -- A 32-year-old man from Saint John, N.B. is facing several charges after police seized drugs during a traffic stop on Thursday morning.

On the morning of August 12, officers from the Saint John Police Force Street Crime Unit pulled over a vehicle in West Saint John.

Police arrested 32-year-old Curtis Furlotte and seized a quantity of what is suspected to be cocaine, fentanyl and cash.

Furlotte is charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, resisting arrest and possession of the proceeds of crime. He remains in custody and will appear in court on August 16 for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.