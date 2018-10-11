

CTV Atlantic





A 39-year-old Saint John, N.B., man has been sentenced to 30 months in jail after being found guilty of making, accessing, and possessing child pornography.

Police say James Curtis Green was arrested on Aug. 25, 2016, after an investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP's Internet Child Exploitation Unit, including police from Saint John and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

The investigation began in June 2016, after information was received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre, the RCMP said in a news release.

He appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Tuesday for sentencing. In addition to jail time, Green will serve one year of probation. He will also be added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and be ordered to submit a DNA sample.