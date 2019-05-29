

CTV Atlantic





A Saint John man has been sentenced to two years in jail after pleading guilty to child pornography charges.

The New Brunswick RCMP launched an investigation in December 2016 after receiving information from police in the United Kingdom.

Officers with the RCMP’s internet child exploitation unit arrested a man in Saint John in connection with the investigation in September 2017.

Patrick Kingsley Knowles was charged with making child pornography (written material) and accessing child pornography.

The 37-year-old man pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced Tuesday to two years in jail.

Knowles has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

After being released from jail, Knowles will have to abide by conditions, including not being around children for 20 years. He is also prohibited from possessing a firearm for life.