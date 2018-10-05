

CTV Atlantic





Mark Donald David Colwell, a 24-year-old man from Saint John, N.B., will spend a year in jail and another on probation after pleading guilty to accessing child pornography.

Police say Colwell was arrested on Oct, 18, 2017 after an investigation by the New Brunswick RCMP, its Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit, members of the Saint John Police Force, and the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

The investigation started in June 2016 after information was provided to the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre. A search warrant was executed at a residence in Saint John on October 18, 2017. Several electronic devices were seized and a man was arrested at the scene.

Colwell was charged with accessing child pornography and appeared in Saint John Provincial Court on Aug. 24, 2018.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to jail time, he is under strict conditions to have no contact with children for 10 years and will be added to the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years.