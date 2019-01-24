Featured
Saint John man killed in crash on icy roads
Icy roads are seen in Saint John on Jan. 23, 2019.
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 24, 2019 12:26PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 24, 2019 12:29PM AST
Police say icy roads likely contributed to a crash that claimed the life of a man in Saint John Wednesday morning.
Members of the Saint John Police Force responded to the single-vehicle collision on Samuel Davis Drive shortly after 9 a.m.
The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Jeffery Savoie of Saint John.
Police say the collision is under investigation, but roads were very icy at the time.