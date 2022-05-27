Saint John man sentenced to 2 years in prison for possessing child pornography

A man from Saint John, N.B., has been sentenced to two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

RCMP says it started investigating in March 2021 after it received information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Ellerdale Drive in Saint John on July 20, 2021, and seized several electronic devices. They arrested 69-year-old Charles Joseph Martin at the scene.

Martin appeared in Saint John provincial court and was charged with possession of child pornography on Dec. 16, 2021. He was released on strict conditions and later pleaded guilty.

On Tuesday, Martin was sentenced to two years in prison, followed by a 20-year probation order and a 10-year firearms prohibition order.

"Following his release from prison, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and to not attend any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be, for a period of 10 years," said the RCMP in a news release Friday.

Martin will remain on the National Sex Offender Registry for 20 years and will be required to submit a DNA sample.