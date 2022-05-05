Saint John man sentenced to 2 years in prison in connection to child pornography charges

A man from Saint John, N.B., has been sentenced to two years in prison following an investigation into images of child sexual abuse.

Police say 30-year-old Paul Jason James Pidgeon pleaded guilty to charges of possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

The RCMP started investigating in July 2020 after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Killam Drive in Moncton, N.B., and seized several electronic devices, on June 1, 2021.

Pidgeon appeared in Moncton provincial court and was charged on Oct. 26, 2021. He was released on strict conditions.

He was sentenced to two years in prison on April 27 after pleading guilty to the charges.

Pidgeon will be under a two-year probation order following his release from prison.

"Following his release from jail, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not communicating with anyone under the age of 16, and to not attend any place that someone under the age of 16 is known to be for a period of 10 years," says RCMP in a news release.

Pidgeon will remain on the National Sex Offender Registry for life and will be required to submit a DNA sample.