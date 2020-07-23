HALIFAX -- A 20-year-old Saint John, N.B., man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for second-degree murder has been arrested.

Tyler Gamblin was arrested Thursday afternoon in the Woodstock area after a Crimestoppers tip.

Two other people were also arrested as part of the investigation.

Gamblin is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

On July 8, Hampton RCMP found a gravely wounded 29-year-old Nathan Gallant by the side of a road. He'd been stabbed, and died later in hospital.

A week later, police laid a second-degree murder charge against Gamblin in Saint John Provincial Court and a Canada-wide warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.