HALIFAX -- A man and woman in their 20s have been charged with weapon and drug offences after Saint John Police stopped a vehicle on Tuesday.

The Saint John Police Force says officers pulled over a vehicle in the city’s north end on the afternoon of June 15.

According to police, officers searched the vehicle and found an assault-style rifle, quantity of various drugs, drug paraphernalia, ammunition and cash.

Police say both the man and woman remain in custody pending a court appearance where they will answer to various weapon and drug charges.