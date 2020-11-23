SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- Of the 15 new confirmed cases in New Brunswick on Monday, 11 are in zone one which includes the Saint John area.

Mayor Don Darling is among those self isolating, as he awaits test results.

He developed mild symptoms on Friday evening that included a cough, a sore throat and some stiffness.

"I'm locked up right now because in my isolation because it's the right thing to do," Darling said.

As cases continue to surge in the Saint John region, the mayor isn't the only one taking pandemic precautions.

There is now a laundry list of exposure notifications. Cask and Kettle is not among them, but the owners shut their doors anyway.

They say they have asked public health for their entire staff to be tested to err on the side of caution, but that request was declined.

"I think when situations like this, you should be testing everybody and even those of our staff who have filled out or anybody, just people I know," said Cask and Kettle owner-operator

Shawn Verner said."It's taken four of five days before they've heard from anybody."

There were 11 new cases of COVID-19 announced in zone two today, making for a total of 43 active cases in the Saint John area.

The region was pushed back to the orange phase with tighter restrictions as of this weekend.

Dr. Jennifer Russell couldn't confirm whether the new cases were related to a single event, but did say the cases are all linked.

"I think as a community we need to again be patient, and calm and respectful of each other and listen to Dr. Russell and listen to our premier."

Darling says he took the test on Sunday evening and it's expected he'll hear back somewhere between 24 and 36 hours.