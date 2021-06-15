SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The new city council in Saint John, N.B., voted Monday to get rid of the name "Indiantown" for a north end neighbourhood.

The move was recommended in a report presented to council which outlined the history of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada and its calls to action aimed at municipal and local governments.

The report recommends the city stop using the word "Indiantown" in its records and communications, and that the city manager has the name removed from sources like Google Maps as soon as possible.

The document says the "outdated and offensive" name came up in several consultations with Indigenous groups and urges city council to replace name as soon as possible.

The motion to rename the neighbourhood was passed without objection and Saint John city manager John Collin said staff is looking at other names in the municipality that should be changed, too.

Monday night was the first sitting of the new Saint John city council following provincewide municipal elections held in May.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021.