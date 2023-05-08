Saint John, N.B., dives into Nacho Week

May is off to a mouth-watering start for food lovers in Saint John, N.B., with Nacho Week running from May 8 to May 14.

Hosted by Foodie Saint John, 15 restaurants in Port City and the surrounding area are offering 33 unique takes on the chips and cheese dish. Each establishment has their own tasty tricks.

“It’s got to be the quality of ingredients,” says Grannan’s executive chef Johnny High. “It’s just making a product that is time and time again the perfect plate.”

Grannan’s Seafood and Grill features “donair nachos,” combining the weeks theme with a maritime staple.

“It’s definitely in the layering of the wonton nachos,” says Deborah Lawton of Lily’s Lakeside Casual Dining.

The restaurant is offering their well-known “Lily’s Famous Wonton” nachos, and a second dish with chicken bacon alfredo.

“It’s exciting to work with other restaurants in the city,” says Lawton. “To bring exciting news around nachos and to really feature what everyone has to offer.”

In Hampton, the Red Brick Pub & Eatery served up a dessert style of nachos. They call it the “Berry Pecan Naan.”

“I don’t think a lot of places have dessert nachos,” says bar manager Kristal Kilpatrick. “They are sweet and delicious and filling. Kind of a little bit of a treat in the berries and Debbie’s special sauce. It’s a nice little twist.”

The week-long extravaganza offers friendly competition between establishments. The winner for the week’s top nachos brings home a trophy and bragging rights.

“At the end of the week when we all have a beer in hand, it’s nice to rub it in the other guys’ face a little,” chuckles High.

“Happy customers is always the goal,” says Lawton. “If we happen to come out on top -- wonderful.”

Kilpatrick is determined to come home with the top prize.

“It’s just as important as the Toronto Maple Leafs winning the Stanley Cup.”