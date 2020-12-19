Advertisement
Saint John, N.B. man killed in car crash
Published Saturday, December 19, 2020 9:36AM AST
An RCMP vehicle is shown in this undated file photo.
New Brunswick RCMP say a 66-year-old man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Hampton, N.B.
Just after 10 a.m. Friday, police and firefighters responded to a collision at the intersection of Loggie Drive and William Bell Drive.
Police say they believe the crash happened when a fuel delivery truck collided with a sedan.
The only person in the sedan, a 66-year-old man from Saint John died at the scene.
The driver of the fuel truck, a 70-year-old man, was not injured.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled.