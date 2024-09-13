ATLANTIC
    Saint John, N.B., police look for witnesses to stabbing incident

    The Saint John Police Force is looking for witnesses to a stabbing in the city this week.

    Police responded to a report of a stabbing in the 10 block of Sydney Street just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

    When police arrived, officers found a 62-year-old man in the Waterloo Street area who had serious injuries. He was taken to hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police believe this is an isolated incident.

    No arrests have been made yet.

    Investigators are looking for witnesses or anyone in the area who has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident.

    Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

