Saint John, N.B., takes steps to remember hometown star Donald Sutherland

Donald Sutherland’s hometown is taking steps to remember one of its most revered residents.

Sutherland died at age 88, his son Kiefer Sutherland said in a social media post on Thursday.

Sutherland, a world renowned actor and activist, was born in Saint John, N.B., on July 17, 1935.

The City of Saint John says a book of condolences for Sutherland will be available to sign at city hall, from midday Monday until July 4.

Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon says several residents reached out shortly after Sutherland’s death was announced, to see if any municipal commemoration was being organized.

“He’s one of ours, we like to claim him,” said Reardon.

