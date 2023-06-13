Saint John neighbourhood concerned with rezoning for new apartment building

Saint John -

Quinton Heights is known as a quiet neighbourhood in Saint John West, but that could soon change.



Residents in the neighbourhood received a letter on Thursday, which was dated Monday June 5, from the city’s Planning Advisory Committee detailing a potential rezoning request to legalize a 10-unit residential building at 49 Quinton Avenue. An approval would also lead to the construction of a new mid-rise residential 14-unit apartment building next door.



“Seems like a short turnaround,” says Quinton Heights resident Cassandra Savoie. “That the neighbourhood itself who is going to be most impacted by this are only given days, while the developer who is working with the city has been given months to plan this.”



Cassandra Savoie has lived in the neighborhood for the majority of her life, like a number of her neighbours. She says many of her neighbours were unaware of a potential rezoning.



“Our understanding is that only a 100 metre radius was included to get these letters,” Savoie says. “So the majority of this neighbourhood, because I think a neighbourhood is more than a 100 metre radius, had no idea of this.”



Residents have a number of concerns over the construction of an apartment complex including parking problems, snow removal plans, and an overall increase in traffic for a neighbourhood that houses many young children.



“I live right across the street,” says resident Melanie Zinck. “My front lawn would now be littered with cars everyday. I have a 10-year old and a one-year old. My son is out here playing ball hockey with his friends, and he’s riding his bike to the park.”



Quinton Avenue does not currently have a sidewalk for pedestrians to use to avoid staying off of what could become a busier road.



“Doesn’t fit the style, doesn’t fit the character of this neighbourhood,” says Savoie. “Which attracted many of us to here.”



If one area of the neighborhood is rezoned to house an apartment complex, Zinck fears it could be only the beginning.



“If someone comes in and starts a lot of lumps of money around to the city, there is the potential they could take that lot, take that green space off of Central Avenue and start putting up different apartment buildings around the neighbourhood,” Zinck claims.



“Until recently, we have had minimal consultation,” Savoie says. “With still vague details and not the full report.”



The full report on what the rezoning plan would look like is set to be released by the City of Saint John on Thursday June 15.



Residents who wish to voice there concern have up until Monday June 19 to submit their complaints. On Tuesday June 20, the Planning Advisory Committee will hold a public meeting where a formal rezoning presentation will be made.



The Committee’s recommendations will then be considered at a public hearing to be held by City Council on July 10.