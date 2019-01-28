

CTV Atlantic





The waters may have receded in the Saint John area, but concerns remain in the wake of all the flooding around there.

Residents struggling to cope with the heavy ice now find themselves dealing with sightseers who've come to survey the damage themselves.

Front yards in the Glen Falls neighbourhood look more like skating rinks as thick ice has formed from the floodwaters that covered the area last week.

“The worst I've seen since 2009, and I stayed put until the water went down,” said Bill Knox, a Glen Falls, N.B. resident.

Now, in the wake of the flooding, frustrations are spilling over -- frustration over sightseers who came to see the flooding first-hand.

Residents are especially frustrated by those who ignored barricades put up to block drivers.

“I've met people since this storm has ended, they have lost personal property because the water has spilled out from the roads, into their baby barns, into their garages, into their storage sheds, because they're not built with crawl spaces and it's got to stop,” said Saint John Coun. Ray Strowbridge.

Some are simply frustrated with the fact that low-lying Glen Falls continues to flood and they want a permanent fix.

“It's a nice area to live, but after a while you get tired of the flooding," said Knox.

Strowbridge understands that it’s frustrating for residents.

"But people get through, they survive,” he said. “If you live in this area, it's a fact of life. It doesn't occur very often and a lot of the homes are built with crawl spaces exactly for that reason.”

New Brunswickers whose property sustained damage from the rain on Thursday can now report it to the province. From there, officials can then assess how bad the event was.

“The city will be looking at our infrastructure as well to see what kind of damage have we sustained, and if there is a claim to be put through, we'll be collecting the information to put that through as well,” said Michael Hugenholtz, Saint John’s Transportation and Environment Services Commissioner.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Lyall.