Saint John offers free overnight parking in uptown district to make supporting local easier

    Supporting local businesses just got easier in Uptown Saint John, N.B., as the city makes evening and overnight parking free.

    A news release from the City Wednesday says free overnight parking is now available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. between May 1 and Oct. 31 within the entertainment district.

    On-street parking continues to be free each night from 6 p.m. until midnight in the entertainment district and all daytime parking rules apply as usual.

    According to the City's release, the entertainment district is defined in Schedule I-1 of the Traffic By-Law as the area bounded by Water Street and Charlotte Street, from King Street to Duke Street. 

    Saint John is now offering free parking in its uptown district.

    There is also free overnight parking in all city-managed parking lots from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., excluding the Market Square and Peel Plaza parking garages.

    More information on parking in Saint John can be found on the city's website.

