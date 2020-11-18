HALIFAX -- The city of Saint John has revealed the recent cyber attack on the city’s IT systems was ransomware.

“Given the live investigation, the city will not comment on the ransom demand,” said Saint John city manager John Collin during a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The ransomware attack has prompted the city to suspend its online services like parking enforcement, building permits, and online payments.

Late fees will be waived until the system is back in operation.

Collin says there is no evidence to suggest anyone’s personal information has been compromised, but suggests people should keep a close eye on their bank accounts for any suspicious activity.

"As of today, we do not have any indication that personal information was accessed or transferred,” said Collin during Tuesday’s news update. “When we know more, we will notify the community immediately."

Officials wouldn’t release much information about the attack itself, saying it could compromise the investigation or inspire copycats.

The city also cancelled a Council meeting scheduled for Monday evening. In a Facebook post, the city says the meeting will be rescheduled for a later date.