Saint John police arrest man, 20, after woman stabbed
Police in Saint John, N.B. have arrested a 20-year-old man after a woman was stabbed early Monday morning.
HALIFAX -
Police in Saint John, N.B. have arrested a 20-year-old man after a woman was stabbed early Monday morning.
Saint John Police Force says at approximately 3:53 a.m. on Nov., 8, officers responded to a stabbing at a home on the west side.
According to police, officers arrived on scene to find a woman suffering from a stab wound. The woman was transported to hospital, treated, and released.
Police say 20-year-old Cody Ferris was arrested and made a brief court appearance on Monday. Ferris is scheduled to return to court on Friday for a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.