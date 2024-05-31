Saint John police arrest man for theft, fail to appear offences

ATLANTIC
    A 38-year-old man has been arrested in Saint John, N.B., in connection with multiple thefts and failures to appear.

    On Thursday, an officer with the Saint John Police Force recognized a 38-year-old man in the 700 block of Manawagonish Road.

    The man was wanted for several outstanding charges, including:

    • theft
    • failure to appear
    • assault

    While the officer watched the suspect, a news release from police says he contacted other officers to make their way to the area.

    "While waiting for additional police officers to arrive, the suspect spotted the off-duty member and attempted to flee," reads the release.

    "A brief struggle ensued, and the suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of additional officers who arrived on scene."

    The man was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

