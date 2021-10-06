HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B. have arrested a 28-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman for drug offences after searching a vehicle parked under an overpass on Monday morning.

Saint John Police Force says at approximately 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 4, patrol officers checked a vehicle parked under the Hilyard Street overpass.

According to police, officers approached the vehicle and found a man and woman inside.

As a result of the check, 28-year-old Jacob Byers and 36-year-old Dezerai Jordana were arrested for drug offences.

Both Byers and Jordana appeared before a judge on Monday and were charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and violation of probation orders.

They have both been released on a judge‘s order until their next court appearance.