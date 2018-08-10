Police in Saint John are on the lookout for criminal who is unlawfully at large after leaving the Parrtown Community Correctional Centre on Wednesday.

Nico Soubliere, 26, is serving a six-year, eight-month sentence after being convicted of manslaughter and assault causing bodily harm, the Saint John Police Force said in a news release.

“Soubliere was wearing an electronic monitoring anklet and appears to have cut it off,” police said in the release. “(His) whereabouts are unknown.”

There is a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest and his parole has been suspended.

Police are asking anyone who has information about Soubliere or his whereabouts to call the Saint John Police Force at 648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).