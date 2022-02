Police in Saint John, N.B., are asking people in the St. Paul Street area to shelter in place due to an ongoing police operation.

The Saint John Police Force says St. Paul Street is closed while officers are on scene and they are asking people to avoid the area.

Police have not released any details about the police operation.

Due to an ongoing police operation, St. Paul Street is closed. Please avoid the area. Anyone nearby is asked to shelter in place. Further information to follow. — Saint John Police (@saintjohnpolice) February 14, 2022

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more details become available.