HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B. have charged a 53-year-old man for refusing to provide a breath sample after being pulled over for suspected impaired driving Sunday night.

Saint John Police says shortly after 10 p.m. on Sept. 12, they received a call from a citizen regarding a possible impaired driver.

Police say the vehicle, described as a Jeep Wrangler bearing a New Brunswick licence plate, was heading westbound on Highway 1 and weaving to both sides of the road.

A patrol officer located the vehicle at the intersection of Somerset Street and Paradise Row in Saint John.

Police say the driver, a 53-year-old man, refused to provide a breath sample and was charged with refusal to comply with a demand, a charge that holds the same penalty as impaired driving.

The man was released from custody and will appear in court at a future date.

Police remind the public to report any instances of suspected impaired driving to authorities.