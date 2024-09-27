Saint John police chief elected as president of New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police

The chief of the Saint John Police Force has been elected to serve as the new president of the New Brunswick Association of Chiefs of Police (NBACP) for a two-year term.

Chief Robert Bruce was unanimously supported by the membership of the NBACP during its annual general meeting last week.

In a news release from the Saint John Police Force, Bruce said he's honoured to serve in the new role.

"Police leaders face an onerous responsibility in supporting our frontline, developing leaders, and providing professional effective strategies that will enhance public safety to our communities. I look forward to representing the NBACP in advancing strong, collaborative relationships with our multiple stakeholders and partners as we address the significant challenges and complexities we collectively face," said Bruce in the release.

"Navigating the way forward through innovation, technology, partnerships, and community engagement will be by no means easy; however, it will be worthwhile. Our members, our frontline and our communities deserve nothing less than our very best.”

Saint John police says the NBACP is committed to building healthy relationships, inclusive partnerships and positive stakeholder engagement aimed at enhancing public safety across New Brunswick.

