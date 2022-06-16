Saint John police continue search for missing man whose backpack was found on beach

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are still searching for a missing man whose backpack was found on a beach last month.

Chi “John” Thien Tran, 20, was last seen on May 3 around 11 p.m. in the area of Parkwood Avenue in the north end of the city.

On May 17, around 8 p.m., police say a black backpack was found on Bayshore Beach in the area of Sea Street in west Saint John. Tran’s identification was found in the backpack.

Police say there is evidence that the backpack may have washed ashore.

Since May 3, police have conducted several searches in the area of Magazine Street, Rockwood Park, Parkwood Avenue, Park Street, Cameron Court, Thornborough Street, Bayshore Beach and Sea Street.

Marine searches have also been done along the breakwater of Partridge Island and coastlines of Bayshore Beach, MacLarens Beach to Sheldon Point, Manawagonish Island, Red Head, Harbour Bridge and Reversing Falls areas.

Police say no other evidence has been found during the searches.

Anyone who lives or works in the area, or along the shorelines, is asked to search their properties, outbuildings and check any video surveillance footage they may have.

Police describe Tran as five-foot-three inches tall, 114 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a black jacket, black Adidas sneakers and jeans. Police say he sometimes wears his hair in a ponytail on top of his head.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saint John Police at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.