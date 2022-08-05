Saint John police continue to search for man missing for a year

Police in Saint John, N.B., say they are still searching for a man who went missing a year ago.

Curtis William Thorne, 26, was last seen in the Michael Crescent area on Aug. 6, 2021.

Police say they’ve been investigating numerous tips from the public, but Thorne has not been found.

He is described as five-foot-seven inches tall and 179 pounds. He has short brown hair, blue eyes and a beard.

According to police, Thorne has a tattoo that says “More Life” on his inner arm and another that says “Die Alone” along his knuckles.

Police and Thorne’s family have said they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.