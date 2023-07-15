Saint John Police hold special traffic campaign during ‘Roll Call Car Show’

Now in its third year, the Complex Union Roll Call Car Show has grown to more than just fancy vehicles in a parking lot -- taking over the TD Station grounds in Saint John, N.B.

“We have lots of great local vendors,” says event co-organizer Brandon Cutting. “There’s lots of great local merchandise. You have people selling parts, you have people show off the great talents that they have with their cars, and the vibe is just incredible.”

Cutting says around 450 vehicles were on display both in and outside of TD Station for the one-day event which drew thousands. Cars and vendors came from around the Maritimes, Ontario, Quebec, and even Tennessee.

Guests were also treated to multiple prize giveaways throughout the festivities, which wouldn’t be possible without help from sponsors.

“The amount of support is insane,” Cutting says. “And you know it’s all the community. The community is what makes us grow.”

Those attending the festivities would have noticed an increased police presence in and around the area, as part of the Saint John Police Force’s special traffic campaign. Two major checkpoints were set up leading in and out of TD Station, with more officers visible around the city’s uptown core.

“It’s not the event itself that is responsible for the required police interaction you’re seeing here today,” says Cst. Travis Jones, who led the campaign. “I can’t state how serious we take our responsibility to provide a safe community.”

Jones says over 30 additional officers were brought in to work the event. In years past, Saint John Police have dealt with an uptick in calls following the show. Instances range from dangerous driving and public damage to assault.

“We want everyone coming here today to really enjoy this event,” Jones says. “The uptown, the dining, the fine folks of Saint John -- but at the same time, we are going to make sure anyone coming here with any ill intent to use the city streets as their personal playground, we are just not going to have that.”

The sentiment is something Cutting is in full support of, stating the event’s number one goal is public safety.

“They want people to be safe,” says Cutting. “And we don’t want people being ridiculous when they leave. So as long as everyone stays good, we should be OK.”