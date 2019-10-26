The Saint John Police Force Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man was found unconscious early Saturday morning in Saint John.

Police say on Saturday at around 2:25 a.m.; a 59-year-old man was found unconscious at the intersection of Waterloo Street and Union Street.

Police say the victim is currently in hospital in serious condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Saint John Police Force at 648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).