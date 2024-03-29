Saint John Police investigate after impersonation of peace officer

The Saint John Police Force are investigating a suspicious vehicle that was seen with a set of red and blue lights displayed in the windshield.

According to a news release, the suspect was driving in the area of Catherwood Street and Ready Street in Saint John, N.B., on Friday around 8:45 a.m.

Police say they saw a vehicle parked on the side of the road with flashing red and blue lights in the windshield. The vehicle was described as an unmarked older model, dark green van, possibly a Ford Windstar.

Officers say there were two men in the vehicle. The male in the front passenger’s seat was manipulating the light in the windshield.

The occupants of the vehicle are unknown and police say there is no further descriptions at this time.

Investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone in the area that has video of the incident at the time it occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

