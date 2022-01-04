Saint John police investigate shooting in the city’s north end

The Saint John Police Force is asking the public for help investigating a shooting in the city’s north end.

At about 1:32 a.m. Monday, police say officers responded to shots fired at a residence on Wright Street.

A spokesperson with the force says no injuries were reported and no suspects have been located.

Investigators are asking witnesses, or anyone in the area with video surveillance of the incident, to contact police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.