Saint John police investigate suspicious bag left on busy corner

After receiving a report of a suspicious bag in uptown Saint John Saturday afternoon, police say the bag has been determined to not have been carrying any explosive materials.

Members of the Saint John Police Force attended a report that a man had left a bag at the corner of King and Charlotte Street.

Police say the caller said the suspect had made a threatening comment, in which the bag contained explosives. The suspect then left the area without the bag.

“Police located the bag and evacuated the surrounding area until the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit arrived on scene,” said Saint John police, in a news release.

Police say the suspect is described to be a Black man in his late 20s to 30s, and about five-foot-seven to five-foot-eight in height. He was wearing a red hat, blue jacket, blue pants, and red shoes at the time of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information or video footage of the incident are asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.