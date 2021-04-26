Advertisement
Saint John police investigating after man admitted to hospital with gunshot wound
Published Monday, April 26, 2021 12:22PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Police in Saint John, N.B. are investigating after a man was admitted to hospital with what police are calling a minor gunshot wound.
Police say members of the Saint John Police Force's Patrol Division were called to the Saint John Regional Hospital "over the weekend" after receiving reports of a man admitted to the emergency department with a gunshot wound.
The Major Crime Unit also responded to the hospital.
Police are not releasing any further details about the incident, which remains under investigation.