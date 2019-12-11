Saint John police investigating after two men shot
Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:19PM AST Last Updated Wednesday, December 11, 2019 12:20PM AST
SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The Saint John Police Force is investigating after two men were shot in the city Tuesday evening.
Police received a call about shots fired in the area of Market Place on the west side around 9 p.m.
A 34-year-old man and 30-year-old man arrived at the Saint John Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds at 9:30 p.m. Hospital staff then notified police.
Police haven’t said whether their injuries are life-threatening.
Investigators also haven’t said whether they are looking for a suspect, but they do say the incident doesn’t appear to have been a random shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.