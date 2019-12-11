SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- The Saint John Police Force is investigating after two men were shot in the city Tuesday evening.

Police received a call about shots fired in the area of Market Place on the west side around 9 p.m.

A 34-year-old man and 30-year-old man arrived at the Saint John Regional Hospital with gunshot wounds at 9:30 p.m. Hospital staff then notified police.

Police haven’t said whether their injuries are life-threatening.

Investigators also haven’t said whether they are looking for a suspect, but they do say the incident doesn’t appear to have been a random shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force.