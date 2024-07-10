Saint John police investigating break, enter, and theft from business

Police in Saint John, N.B., are investigating after a business was broken into and money was stolen last month.

In a news release from the Saint John Police Force on Tuesday, police say the break-in happened sometime between June 24 and June 25 at a business in the 390 block of Lancaster Avenue.

As a result, a money counter was stolen, as well as a quantity of cash, but police did not specify how much. The building also sustained some damage in the incident.

Police are now looking for witnesses and are asking anyone with information or video from the area at the time of the incident to contact them at 1-506-648-3333.

