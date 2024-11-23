ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Saint John police investigating collision between train and car

    A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image. A Saint John Police Force vehicle is pictured in an undated file image.
    Share

    The Saint John Police Force says there have been no reported injuries since a motor vehicle accident involving a train and a car on Friday.

    Police received a complaint of a motor vehicle collision involving a train near the Simms Corner intersection around 5:36 p.m., according to a news release from police.

    A train was travelling westbound on the tracks towards the pulp mill and collided with a vehicle that had gone through the flashing red lights and onto the tracks, says police.

    There was extensive damage to the vehicle.

    The train reversed so that the tracks could be inspected for damages, says the release.

    The collision remains under investigation.

    Investigators are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area who has dash-cam or video surveillance of the incident at the time it occurred.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Second Cup closes Montreal franchise over hateful incident

    Second Cup Café has closed one of its franchise locations in Montreal following allegations of hateful remarks and gestures made by the franchisee in a video that was widely circulated online during a pro-Palestinian protest on Thursday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News